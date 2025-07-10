The late President DANIEL MOI’s grandson, COLLINS KIBET, causes drama in court after being jailed (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the Nakuru Law Courts on Wednesday when Collins Kibet, grandson of the late former President Daniel arap Moi, broke down in tears after being sentenced to two weeks in civil jail for contempt of court in a long-standing child support dispute.

The case was filed by his estranged wife, Gladys Jeruto Tagi, who accuses Kibet of persistently failing to meet his obligations as directed by the court.

The emotional breakdown came just days after Kibet completed a two-day jail stint for similar violations.

Tearfully pleading for mercy, Kibet told the court he was not in a financial position to comply fully with the court's demands and begged for leniency.

The case, which dates back to 2021, centers on Kibet’s repeated failure to comply with orders requiring him to enroll their children at Kabarak Schools, an institution associated with the Moi family, and to provide them with medical insurance.

His continued defiance of court directives has led to multiple arrests and court appearances, with the judge finally ordering a two-week civil jail term to compel compliance.

Watch the video.

The late President DANIEL MOI’s grandson, COLLINS KIBET, causes drama in court after being jailed pic.twitter.com/M4pzo8gpKs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

