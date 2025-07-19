Video of cheeky male gym instructor ‘motivating’ a well-endowed lady during work out sparks reactions - “Ona Vile Mnagongewa’







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A viral video of a male gym instructor gently tapping a female client’s behind while “motivating” her during squats has stirred heated debate online.

The clip has reignited long-standing claims that some male trainers cross professional boundaries during workout sessions with female clients.

Many netizens expressed outrage, calling the behavior inappropriate and unprofessional.

Others used the moment to justify why some men discourage their wives or girlfriends from having male personal trainers or attending the gym alone.

Watch the video and reactions below

Gym instructor ‘motivating’ lady pic.twitter.com/2rMg5pygGn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025