I stopped chasing men for ‘mechi’ after discovering this trick! Kenyan LADY’s bold confession lights up social media

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A Kenyan slay queen has set social media abuzz after openly revealing why she no longer chases men to satisfy her urges.
In a now-viral video, the confident lady shares that
discovering she doesn't need a man to meet her needs was liberating - and since
then, she’s been happier and more at peace.
Her candid confession has drawn mixed reactions.
Some netizens praised her honesty and self-awareness, while
others were shocked by her boldness on a topic still considered taboo by many.
A few warned that oversharing online could come back to
haunt her, reminding her that the internet never forgets.
Watch the video.
I stopped chasing men for ‘mechi’ after discovering this trick! pic.twitter.com/iE0lRgg5hN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025
