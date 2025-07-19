I stopped chasing men for ‘mechi’ after discovering this trick! Kenyan LADY’s bold confession lights up social media







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A Kenyan slay queen has set social media abuzz after openly revealing why she no longer chases men to satisfy her urges.

In a now-viral video, the confident lady shares that discovering she doesn't need a man to meet her needs was liberating - and since then, she’s been happier and more at peace.

Her candid confession has drawn mixed reactions.

Some netizens praised her honesty and self-awareness, while others were shocked by her boldness on a topic still considered taboo by many.

A few warned that oversharing online could come back to haunt her, reminding her that the internet never forgets.

Watch the video.

I stopped chasing men for ‘mechi’ after discovering this trick! pic.twitter.com/iE0lRgg5hN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025

