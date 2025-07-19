This bold LADY flaunting her ‘melons’ while dancing in a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging!

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A viral video of a confident middle-aged woman dancing the night away in a Nairobi club has stirred mixed reactions online.
Clad in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination,
she moved with bold, carefree energy, unbothered by the stares and attention
her look attracted.
While some netizens criticized her revealing attire - arguing
it was too much for a woman seemingly in her late 30s or early 40s - others
praised her for living unapologetically.
Many hailed her confidence and spirit, calling it a true
expression of freedom.
Watch the video.
Bold LADY pic.twitter.com/qRGlfnMYRf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025
