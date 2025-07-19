This bold LADY flaunting her ‘melons’ while dancing in a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging!







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A viral video of a confident middle-aged woman dancing the night away in a Nairobi club has stirred mixed reactions online.

Clad in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination, she moved with bold, carefree energy, unbothered by the stares and attention her look attracted.

While some netizens criticized her revealing attire - arguing it was too much for a woman seemingly in her late 30s or early 40s - others praised her for living unapologetically.

Many hailed her confidence and spirit, calling it a true expression of freedom.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST