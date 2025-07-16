“Back to the Streets” - Heartbroken LADY announces after boyfriend’s brutal response to marriage hint!







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A lady named Ruth has announced her return to the single life after a playful moment with her boyfriend took an unexpected turn.

Sharing the experience on social media, Ruth said she visited her man, and when he asked if she’d eaten, she replied no.

When he asked why, she jokingly said, “So you can carry me on our wedding day.”

His response? “Who’s planning to marry you?”

Shocked by the blunt reply, Ruth didn’t hold back. “Ladies!! I am officially back to the streets,” she posted.

Her story quickly sparked reactions online, with many applauding her quick exit instead of waiting around for mixed signals.





