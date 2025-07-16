SHOCK as RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET chases away mourners and refuses his grandson to be buried on his farm - Details of the dramatic incident and PHOTOs





Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Turbo Constituency after President William Ruto’s long-serving aide, Farouk Kibet, reportedly refused to allow the burial of his own grandchild on his land.

According to sources, the deceased child belonged to Farouk’s second-born son.

However, when burial plans were underway, Farouk chased mourners away from his compound, declaring that the child could not be interred on his farm.





He allegedly ordered his son to either bury the child “elsewhere or in a public cemetery.”

The incident left villagers and relatives in shock, as cultural traditions in the region strongly emphasize family unity and respect during mourning and burial rites.

In an unexpected turn, Farouk’s stepmother intervened and graciously offered a portion of her land to serve as the child’s final resting place.

The burial was later conducted peacefully at her farm, a short distance away.





Below are photos of the burial ceremony.