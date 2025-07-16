SHAME PARADE! A young man caught with his neighbor’s wife forced to share one trouser with her and paraded in a busy town (VIDEO)



Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A bizarre scene unfolded in a small town after a young man was allegedly caught red-handed in a compromising situation with his neighbor’s wife.

The furious husband, backed by villagers, stormed the house and found the two in bed.

In an unusual form of humiliation, the man and the woman were forced to share one trouser and paraded through the streets as angry locals followed, filming and mocking them.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the embarrassed duo struggling to walk in sync, as bystanders laugh at them.

The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with some condemning the locals’ actions as a violation of human dignity, while others called it deserved karma.”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments