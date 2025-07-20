Undercover cop shares CCTV footage of notorious city gangster, SKYLER, snatching a phone along Juja Road, just days after release from remand (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - An undercover police officer has leaked CCTV footage showing infamous city gangster, Skyler, violently snatching a phone from an unsuspecting pedestrian along Juja Road, barely a week after being released from remand.

In the footage, Skyler is seen approaching the victim while riding on a motorbike, before snatching her phone.

He then speeds off, leaving the victim confused as she tries to run after him.

Skyler had just been released from Industrial Area Remand Prison, where he was being held for the offense of preparation to commit a felony after being found with a knife.

He was released after his fellow criminals bailed him out.

He is now back to his criminal activities instead of reforming.

Watch the footage.

Undercover cop shares CCTV footage of notorious city gangster, SKYLER, snatching a phone along Juja Road pic.twitter.com/O4JLcxBANc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST