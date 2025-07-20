“Don’t Blame GEORGE RUTO for His Father’s Sins,” – Rapper OCTOPIZZO defends President’s son’s passion for Matatus amid online attacks







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Rapper Octopizzo has spoken out strongly in defense of George Ruto following heavy criticism from some Kenyans who accused the President’s son of being used as a political tool.

The controversy erupted after George unveiled his flashy Ksh14 million matatu dubbed MOOD - a move that drew both praise and suspicion.

Critics online claimed the flashy matatu launch was a strategic attempt by the Ruto administration to woo urban youth and matatu culture enthusiasts ahead of the 2027 elections.

Some alleged that George’s involvement was not innocent, but a calculated move to rebrand the regime’s image among young voters.

But Octopizzo disagrees.

“The enemy is not George,” he wrote on social media.

“The enemy is bad governance and a killer government.”

The rapper urged Kenyans to distinguish between individuals and political systems, cautioning against dragging family members into battles they didn’t start.

He added: “Matatu culture is not a political statement. It belongs to the people. George supporting the vibe doesn’t mean the culture supports the government.”

He urged Kenyans to separate individuals from politics, calling out those who were unfairly attacking George because of his father’s leadership.

“If I have beef with you, it’s not with your son. Let’s not cancel people who aren’t even in the ring.”

Octopizzo reminded fans that true justice means staying grounded in humanity - even while demanding accountability.

“Yes, this government has blood on its hands. But don’t let your anger blind you.”