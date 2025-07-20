The moment unknown gunmen opened fire at Quitos Lounge - Revelers caused a stampede as they fled (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Chaos broke out at Quitos Lounge located in Lodwar in the early hours of Sunday morning after unknown gunmen opened fire inside the club, sending terrified revelers running for their lives just moments before headline artists were set to perform in a jam-packed event.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 3:30 am, when the gunmen reportedly stormed the premises and discharged multiple rounds.

Screams filled the air as club-goers scrambled for safety, triggering a stampede that left a number of people injured and the club in disarray.

In the aftermath of the chaos, Quitos Lounge suffered major financial losses as dozens of patrons fled the premises without settling their bills.

Expensive bottles, shattered glass, and overturned furniture told the story of a night that was meant to be fun, but turned tragic.

Security agencies quickly arrived at the scene and launched investigations into the shooting.

No fatalities were reported, but several people sustained minor injuries during the stampede.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as they work to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Watch the video.

