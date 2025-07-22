UHURU tunakumiss - Young Kenyans hit the streets with a portrait of the former President, slam RUTO’s leadership (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A group of young Kenyans took to the streets of Nairobi in a bold display of discontent, carrying a framed portrait of former President Uhuru Kenyatta while chanting “Uhuru tunakumiss!”, a nostalgic call highlighting growing frustration with the current leadership.

In a video shared online, the group is seen waving the portrait and criticizing President William Ruto’s administration over what they described as poor leadership and failed promises.

Their chants were laced with regret, openly admitting they wished they had listened to Uhuru’s warning ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

One man was heard saying, “We didn’t listen, but now we see. Ruto must go in 2027.”

The video quickly gained traction on social media, sparking debate about the rising disillusionment among Kenya’s youth, particularly in the face of economic hardship, unemployment, and surging cost of living under the current regime.

Kenyans cry on live camera saying they miss Uhuru Kenyatta. pic.twitter.com/Fz38ytgIU0 — Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) July 21, 2025

