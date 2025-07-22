UHURU tunakumiss - Young Kenyans hit the streets with a portrait of the former President, slam RUTO’s leadership (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A group of young Kenyans took to the streets of Nairobi in a bold display of discontent, carrying a framed portrait of former President Uhuru Kenyatta while chanting “Uhuru tunakumiss!”, a nostalgic call highlighting growing frustration with the current leadership.
In a video shared online, the group is seen waving the
portrait and criticizing President William Ruto’s administration over what they
described as poor leadership and failed promises.
Their chants were laced with regret, openly admitting they
wished they had listened to Uhuru’s warning ahead of the 2022 General
Elections.
One man was heard saying, “We didn’t listen, but now we see.
Ruto must go in 2027.”
The video quickly gained traction on social media, sparking
debate about the rising disillusionment among Kenya’s youth, particularly in
the face of economic hardship, unemployment, and surging cost of living under
the current regime.
Kenyans cry on live camera saying they miss Uhuru Kenyatta. pic.twitter.com/Fz38ytgIU0— Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) July 21, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments