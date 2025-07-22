Kirinyaga Road Drama!! Grogon mechanic plunges client’s car into Nairobi River in costly mishap (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the Grogon garage area in Nairobi after a mechanic accidentally drove a client’s car straight into the Nairobi River.
Eyewitnesses say the mechanic was attempting to test-drive
the vehicle after repairs when he lost control near a narrow, slippery section
of the road.
The car veered off and plunged into the river, drawing a
crowd of curious onlookers.
Efforts to retrieve the vehicle were quickly initiated, with
the help of fellow mechanics.
