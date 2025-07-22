Kirinyaga Road Drama!! Grogon mechanic plunges client’s car into Nairobi River in costly mishap (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the Grogon garage area in Nairobi after a mechanic accidentally drove a client’s car straight into the Nairobi River.

Eyewitnesses say the mechanic was attempting to test-drive the vehicle after repairs when he lost control near a narrow, slippery section of the road.

The car veered off and plunged into the river, drawing a crowd of curious onlookers.

Efforts to retrieve the vehicle were quickly initiated, with the help of fellow mechanics.

Watch the video.

