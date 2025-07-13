UDA MP tells RAILA and ODM to quit broad-based Government for lecturing RUTO on human rights and police brutality - “We won without them”







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Political tensions appear to be brewing within the broad-based Government following growing disagreements between allies of President William Ruto and those of ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

This is after controversial Nyaribari Chache MP and wash-wash king, Zaheer Jhanda, elected under the UDA ticket, publicly challenged ODM legislators to quit the Government instead of acting like opposition figures from within.

Jhanda accused ODM of hypocrisy, pointing to Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo’s recent declaration that the party will continue to challenge police brutality while still part of the administration.

“ODM should not threaten or lecture us on human rights or how to govern.”

“If they’re uncomfortable, they should leave. We won without them.”

“Let their ministers resign and join the opposition officially,” Jhanda asserted.

However, Millie Odhiambo maintained that ODM will not exit the Government but will push for reforms from within, particularly on human rights and police conduct.

Despite the working pact signed in March between Raila and Ruto - which focused on ending abductions, extrajudicial killings, and lowering the cost of living - tensions have flared, especially after Ruto recently instructed police to shoot violent protesters in the leg.

Raila condemned the directive as unconstitutional, warning that it undermines due process and grants police unchecked power during civil unrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST