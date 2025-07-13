UDA MP tells RAILA and ODM to quit broad-based Government for lecturing RUTO on human rights and police brutality - “We won without them”

Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Political tensions appear to be brewing within the broad-based Government following growing disagreements between allies of President William Ruto and those of ODM leader, Raila Odinga.
This is after controversial Nyaribari Chache MP and wash-wash
king, Zaheer Jhanda, elected under the UDA ticket, publicly challenged ODM
legislators to quit the Government instead of acting like opposition figures
from within.
Jhanda accused ODM of hypocrisy, pointing to Suba North MP,
Millie Odhiambo’s recent declaration that the party will continue to challenge
police brutality while still part of the administration.
“ODM should not threaten or lecture us on human rights or
how to govern.”
“If they’re uncomfortable, they should leave. We won without
them.”
“Let their ministers resign and join the opposition
officially,” Jhanda asserted.
However, Millie Odhiambo maintained that ODM will not exit
the Government but will push for reforms from within, particularly on human
rights and police conduct.
Despite the working pact signed in March between Raila and
Ruto - which focused on ending abductions, extrajudicial killings, and lowering
the cost of living - tensions have flared, especially after Ruto recently
instructed police to shoot violent protesters in the leg.
Raila condemned the directive as unconstitutional, warning that
it undermines due process and grants police unchecked power during civil
unrest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
