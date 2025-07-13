RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, thrown into mourning after his grandson choked in his sleep (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Farouk Kibet, the influential Personal Assistant to President William Ruto, is in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of his grandson.

According to family sources, the young boy reportedly choked in his sleep and was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

The heartbreaking news has plunged Kibet’s family and close associates into grief, with many expressing their condolences and support.

Kibet’s son, in a deeply emotional post shared online, broke the news with a simple but painful message: “He is gone forever. RIP son.”