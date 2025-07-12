"He Got His Side Chick Pregnant" - NANA DOLLZ reveals why she dumped Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, and paints him as a notorious womanizer







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Tanzanian model and brand influencer, Nana Dollz, has broken her silence on her much-publicized breakup with Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, denying claims that she cheated on him with multiple men.

In a candid post shared on her Instagram stories, Nana clarified that contrary to speculation, the breakup was not due to infidelity on her part.

Instead, she claimed the relationship ended after discovering that Karauri had gotten another woman, allegedly his side chick, pregnant.

“I never cheated on him. We broke up because he got someone else pregnant,” she wrote. “But I still love him.”

Nana’s remarks appear to be in direct response to earlier statements by Karauri, who addressed their split in a message sent to a popular Tanzanian blogger last month.

The flamboyant politician and businessman stated that he ended the relationship in April 2025, alleging that Nana had been romantically involved with other men.

“I ended my relationship with her in April when I realized she was seeing other men,” Karauri said. “I have seen her posts, and at first, I didn’t mind so much because I thought she needed to heal with everything that was going on.”

Karauri also expressed frustration over Nana’s continued references to him as her husband online, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

“But now, she keeps posting calling me her husband, creating this impression that we are still together, and I realize this might be intentional,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST