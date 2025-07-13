Gloves off as Senator KHALWALE tears into RUTO’s right-hand man, FAROUK KIBET, over upcoming Malava by-election







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, accusing him of meddling in the politics of Malava Constituency ahead of the upcoming by-election.

Speaking during a public forum, Khalwale warned Malava residents to be cautious of Farouk’s intentions, claiming that the frequent visits by the presidential aide are not driven by goodwill but by political panic within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Farouk has made several trips to Malava since the February death of area MP, Malulu Injendi, often appearing at empowerment events and subtly backing one of Injendi’s children as a potential successor.

"Farouk Kibet has no business interfering in Malava’s affairs.”

“His sudden interest is not about our welfare - it's about trying to manage discontent over unfulfilled campaign promises,” Khalwale said.

The Senator accused Farouk of attempting to manipulate local voters, stressing that Malava’s leadership should be left to its people.

“We don’t need outsiders dashing around like night runners to tell us who to elect.”

“Malava will choose its MP freely, and I will support whoever is elected,” he added.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set the stage for the by-election, with several candidates expressing interest, including Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General, Seth Panyako.

