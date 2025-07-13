PHOTOs from Senator ALLAN CHESANG and CHANNELLE KITTONY’s elegant engagement ceremony graced by SUDI and GIDEON MOI in Kitale!







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Love was in the air on Saturday, July 12th, as Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang got engaged to Channelle Kittony in a beautiful ceremony held in Kitale.

The stylish affair blended elegance with cultural charm, drawing notable guests including Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Channelle, the CECM for Public Works in Trans Nzoia and daughter of Nairobi Securities Exchange Chair, Kiprono Kittony, stunned in a rose gold gown embellished with champagne-hued beadwork.

Chesang complemented her glow with a two-tone cream and brown outfit, complete with a matching hat.

Guests embraced the celebratory mood, many donning traditional attire with modern flair - hats and walking sticks adding to the event’s unique aesthetic.

Oscar Sudi shared warm wishes with the couple, praising the joyous event and acknowledging Channelle’s distinguished lineage, including her grandmother, former MYWO chair, Zipporah Kittony.

“I wish the couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness,” Sudi said - a fitting tribute to a couple beginning a promising new chapter together.