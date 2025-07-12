This is Baringo Woman Rep FLORENCE JEMATIA’s BEN 10 who leaked her private videos and photos! Women don’t trust BEN 10s with your privacy







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Netizens have unearthed the identity and photos of the young man believed to be behind the leak of intimate videos and photos of Baringo Woman Representative, Florence Jematia.

According to sources close to the Woman Rep, the man, described as her “Ben 10”, allegedly shared the private content online after their relationship reportedly turned sour.

The leaked material first surfaced last year, causing a stir on social media and in political circles, especially as it coincided with a period when Jematia was under public scrutiny for comments in which she labelled Gen Zs as "lazy" during heated national protests.

See photos.



