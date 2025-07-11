Dreams cut short! NJERI dies after being hit by stray bullet on her apartment stairs during Saba Saba protests in Githurai







Friday, July 11, 2025 - A somber mood has engulfed Githurai after a young woman identified only as Njeri tragically lost her life during the Saba Saba protests, after being struck by a stray bullet while standing on the stairs of her apartment building.

According to eyewitnesses, Njeri was not part of the protests.

She had stepped out briefly from her house when chaos erupted on the streets.

In the midst of the confrontation between protesters and police, a bullet, allegedly fired by officers trying to disperse the crowd, hit her.

She was rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, but despite efforts by medics, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

Njeri’s untimely death has sparked widespread grief and anger, with many questioning the use of live ammunition in residential areas during protests.