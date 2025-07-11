Dreams cut short! NJERI dies after being hit by stray bullet on her apartment stairs during Saba Saba protests in Githurai

Friday, July 11, 2025
- A somber mood has engulfed Githurai after a young woman identified only
as Njeri tragically lost her
life during the Saba Saba protests,
after being struck by a stray bullet
while standing on the stairs of her apartment building.
According to eyewitnesses, Njeri was not part of the
protests.
She had stepped out briefly from her house when chaos
erupted on the streets.
In the midst of the confrontation between protesters and
police, a bullet, allegedly fired by officers trying to disperse the crowd, hit
her.
She was rushed to Kenyatta
University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, but despite efforts
by medics, she succumbed to her
injuries while receiving treatment.
Njeri’s
untimely death has sparked widespread grief and anger, with many questioning
the use of live ammunition in residential areas during protests.
