Ambulance driver at Thika Level 5 Hospital under fire after setting a patient ablaze







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - An ambulance driver at Thika Level 5 Hospital is facing serious accusations after allegedly setting a patient on fire, causing severe burns.

According to multiple eyewitness reports, the patient had attempted to escape from the hospital to avoid settling his medical bills.

In response, the driver reportedly sprayed him with surgical spirit before setting him on fire.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim’s family demanding justice.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for the burns sustained as investigations continue.

The disturbing incident has raised urgent questions about the use of excessive force within public healthcare institutions.





