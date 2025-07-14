TIM DAFINA has been masquerading as an entrepreneur on TV stations, only to be arrested by DCI after defrauding a foreigner of Ksh 38 million in a fake gold deal (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A team of detectives from the operation support unit (OSU) have arrested Tim Orao Shikalo, alias Tim Dafina, a key suspect who has long been on the police radar for his role in a sophisticated gold scam that defrauded a foreign investor of USD 265,200 (approximately KES 38 million).

The scam involved fake gold purchase contracts totaling over 1,080 kilograms, with false promises of secure delivery, guaranteed collateral, and fraudulent legal facilitation.

Investigations have since revealed that the purported gold was nothing more than a mixture of copper, zinc, and tin, with no trace of any precious metals.

Dafina has been masquerading as a serial entrepreneur and a motivational speaker.

The suspected gold fraudster has been attending interviews on major TV stations sharply dressed and ‘talking big’ to lure unsuspecting foreign investors.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST