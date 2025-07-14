He was driving a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe in campus - An X user reveals as 32-year-old TIM DAFINA is arrested for defrauding a foreigner of Ksh 38 million in fake gold deal







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A team of detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) have today arrested Tim Orao Shikalo, a key suspect who has long been on the police radar for his role in a sophisticated gold scam that defrauded a foreign investor of USD 265,200 (approximately KES 38 million).

His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation, following the earlier apprehension of Steve Okoth Odek (alias David Bett) on 7th December 2024, who was arraigned and charged in connection with the same fraudulent scheme.

The scam involved fake gold purchase contracts totaling over 1,080 kilograms, with false promises of secure delivery, guaranteed collateral, and fraudulent legal facilitation.

Investigations have since revealed that the purported gold was nothing more than a mixture of copper, zinc, and tin, with no trace of any precious metals.

Shikalo is currently in police custody and undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives are closing in on two additional suspects believed to be part of this elaborate criminal syndicate.

According to an X user, the suspect lived a flamboyant lifestyle while in campus using proceeds of ‘wash wash’.

He was driving a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe while still a campus student.