“This is the price of poor leadership”: PHOTOs from a dowry ceremony held in Nandi stir online outrage







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A series of photos from a dowry ceremony held in Nandi County have sparked widespread outrage online, highlighting the grim state of infrastructure and the consequences of poor leadership in many rural parts of Kenya.

The photos show guests wading through thick mud after their vehicles got stuck along impassable, rain-soaked roads on their way to the ceremony.

Many were forced to remove their shoes, roll up their trousers, and trek barefoot through the mud just to reach the venue.

The situation becomes even more ironic, given that the area Member of Parliament, whose tenure has been widely criticized for underperformance, is now campaigning for the Nandi gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the photos.