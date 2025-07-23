Through sickness and health - Man marries long-time lover from his hospital bed! This is true love (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - In a deeply moving display of commitment and love, an ailing man tied the knot with his long-time partner right from his hospital bed, proving that true love knows no bounds, not even sickness.

The couple, who had been dating since 2023, made the bold and beautiful decision to become husband and wife despite the man's deteriorating health.

The woman visited her bed-ridden spouse armed with rings and made a life-time commitment in the presence of friends and family members.

With close friends and family in attendance, the two exchanged vows and sealed their commitment with a quiet but powerful "I do."

As the touching photos continue to circulate, they serve as a powerful reminder that real love is about choosing each other, even in the most difficult of times.





The Kenyan DAILY POST