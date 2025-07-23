State Capture!! RUTO’s friend and business partner, DEVKI, has leased his private helicopter to the Government - Used by senior Government officials to run errands (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Fresh concerns over state capture have erupted after it emerged that billionaire industrialist and President Ruto’s close ally, Narendra Raval, popularly known as "Devki’’, has leased one of his private helicopters to the Government.

The chopper, registered under a company linked to the DEVKI Group founder, has been spotted on multiple occasions ferrying senior Government officials.

It has been assigned to the Rapid Response Team, a unit within the police force.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli were spotted using the chopper to inspect the progress of a stadium in Bomet.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST