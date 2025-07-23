The moment a Kenyan DJ played RUTO's "shoot-the-leg" sound in a club sparking ‘Wantam’ and ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - President Ruto’s controversial directive urging police to "shoot the leg" of looters during protests is now being used in the nightlife scene by creative DJs to protest.
A viral video shows a Kenyan DJ remixing the directive live
in a club, sparking chants of "wantam" and "Ruto must go"
among revelers.
"Wantam," slang for "one term," is a
rallying cry urging Kenyans to vote Ruto out in the 2027 elections.
While the president's remarks have drawn heavy backlash and
condemnation, creatives are now joining the resistance - infusing political
dissent into entertainment spaces.
Through music and satire, they’re calling out the
administration over corruption, extra-judicial killings, and abductions
targeting vocal youth.
Watch the video
pic.twitter.com/xuLnR7cFtX— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) July 22, 2025
