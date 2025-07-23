This VIDEO of controversial ‘content creator’ ALICIA KANINI ‘stretching’ has sparked wild reactions (WATCH)









Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Alicia Kanini, the controversial Kenyan content creator, is making waves again - this time with a viral video flaunting her impressive flexibility.

In the clip, Kanini effortlessly pulls off the scorpion walk pose, claiming she’s demonstrating a simple back stretch.

But it wasn’t just the stretch that caught attention.

Her daring outfit left little to the imagination, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

While some praised her agility, others questioned her fashion choices.

Either way, Alicia knows how to keep the internet talking.

