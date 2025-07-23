KIKUYU LADY shades her deadbeat baby daddy after mzungu boyfriend buys her a car, pays rent for a year, and enrolls her daughter in an international school (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Kikuyu lady has set social media ablaze after throwing major shade at her deadbeat baby daddy, just days after her new mzungu boyfriend spoiled her with a car, paid her rent for an entire year, and enrolled her daughter in an international school.

Photos shared on her Tiktok account show the elated 25-year-old lady posing next to her new car, with captions directly aimed at her absentee baby daddy.

In one of the posts, she wrote: My baby daddy, don’t worry. Your kids will be raised by a rich father

Her baby daddy allegedly neglected her for years, offering no financial support.

But her fortunes changed when she met her foreign partner, who quickly stepped in, not just emotionally, but financially, giving her and her child a lifestyle upgrade.

Check out her posts.