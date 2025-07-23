PHOTOs show the injuries Dr. SUSAN KAMENGERE’s abusive husband, ALOISE NGURE, a Manager at KCB Bank, inflicted on her body - This woman suffered silently before her death





Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Photos have emerged revealing the extent of physical abuse endured by the late Dr. Susan Kamengere Njoki at the hands of her husband, Aloise Ngure.

The photos show bruises on her body, evidence of a long-standing pattern of domestic violence.

Aloise, a senior manager at KCB Bank, has come under intense public scrutiny as more details surface about their toxic marriage and her untimely death by manual strangulation.

A postmortem report has now confirmed that Dr. Susan Toto Kamangere was strangled to death.

The tragic revelation points fingers at her husband, who has long been accused of being abusive throughout their marriage.

Shockingly, on the day Dr. Susan was pronounced dead, Alois brought four unqualified medics into their home to forcibly inject her with unknown substances.

After being injected with the unknown substances at their Kileleshwa home, she was later forcefully admitted to Chiromo Hospital, where she was strangled to death.