This PHOTO of Dr. ZIPPY OKOTH and her ‘man’ WEBSTON KINMANI is giving ladies sleepless nights - See how they are salivating on the guy’s ‘mrija’







Monday, July 28, 2025 - Photos of celebrated Kenyan storyteller and filmmaker, Dr. Zippy Okoth, with her biker ‘friend’, 25-year-old Webston Kinmani, have set social media abuzz.

The two hooked up recently after Webston boldly offered to give the 42-year-old activist a thrilling experience on his sports bike, and she said yes.

Since then, the pair have been sharing glimpses of their blossoming bond on Facebook, capturing hearts with their undeniable chemistry.

Over the weekend, their latest photo series from an outdoor escapade stirred quite the conversation.

Webston’s shorts left little to the imagination, and online fans - especially women - were quick to zoom in and express their curiosity.

See the photos and reactions.