LADY’s embarrassing moment while trying to use a fork in a restaurant lights up social media - See reactions (VIDEO)

Monday, July 28, 2025 - A viral video of a stylish slay queen fumbling with cutlery at a restaurant has set social media ablaze.
In the clip, the lady, dressed to impress, is seen
struggling to eat a sausage using a fork, but things quickly go downhill.
As she attempted to pierce the sausage, it slipped off her
plate, knocking a knife to the ground with a loud clang that turned heads
across the restaurant.
The near-disaster left her visibly embarrassed.
The video has sparked mixed reactions online.
While some netizens sympathized, calling it a relatable mishap,
others mocked her apparent unfamiliarity with basic table etiquette.
Others joked that they’d stick to using their “God-given
forks”, their hands, rather than risk such public embarrassment.
Watch the video and reactions below. Kienyeji pro max pic.twitter.com/QT1oCAHMdp
Kienyeji pro max pic.twitter.com/QT1oCAHMdp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025
