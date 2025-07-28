LADY’s embarrassing moment while trying to use a fork in a restaurant lights up social media - See reactions (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A viral video of a stylish slay queen fumbling with cutlery at a restaurant has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the lady, dressed to impress, is seen struggling to eat a sausage using a fork, but things quickly go downhill.

As she attempted to pierce the sausage, it slipped off her plate, knocking a knife to the ground with a loud clang that turned heads across the restaurant.

The near-disaster left her visibly embarrassed.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens sympathized, calling it a relatable mishap, others mocked her apparent unfamiliarity with basic table etiquette.

Others joked that they’d stick to using their “God-given forks”, their hands, rather than risk such public embarrassment.

Watch the video and reactions below. Kienyeji pro max pic.twitter.com/QT1oCAHMdp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025



