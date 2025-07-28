Man sets his girlfriend and sister on fire - Victims fighting for their lives in ICU after the vicious petrol attack (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A 22-year-old lady is clinging to life after her boyfriend, the father of her child, allegedly doused her and his sister with petrol, locked them in a room, and set it ablaze.

Both women sustained severe, life-threatening burns and are currently in critical condition under intensive medical care.

According to reports, the suspect fled the scene calmly, leaving the two victims engulfed in flames.

He was, however, later arrested by the police and is set to appear in court soon.

The motive behind the cruel attack remains unclear, but sources close to the family cite escalating tensions and abusive behavior leading up to the incident.

While authorities prepare for the suspect’s court appearance, serious concerns have been raised that justice may be delayed if the primary victim is unable to testify due to her condition.

Outraged community members are now organizing a protest outside the court, demanding a swift trial and maximum punishment for the perpetrator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST