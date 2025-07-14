SHOCK as it emerges that TIM SHIKALO, the gold scammer arrested by DCI over Ksh 38M gold scam is a church youth leader - Here is a video of him preaching (WATCH)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - Kenyans were left stunned over the weekend after the arrest of Tim Orao Shikalo, a man believed to be a central figure in a high-level gold scam that defrauded a foreign investor of USD 265,200 (approximately KES 38 million).

DCI officers finally nabbed Shikalo, who had been on the run, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

His arrest follows the December 2024 apprehension of Steve Okoth Odek, alias David Bett, who has already been charged over the same fraud involving fake contracts for over 1,080 kilograms of non-existent gold.





What shocked many, however, was the revelation that Shikalo was an active church youth leader.

A video of him passionately preaching to the youth has surfaced online, sparking outrage.

Netizens are reacting with disbelief, calling it a classic case of a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Some lamented that the church is no longer a safe space, as criminals now use religion as a front to gain trust and exploit victims.

As the investigation continues, the scandal has reignited public concerns about growing cases of fraudsters infiltrating trusted institutions to execute elaborate cons.

Watch the video of the fraudster preaching.

