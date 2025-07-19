EXPOSED! Irrefutable evidence that OSCAR SUDI is chewing slay queen MERCY MASAI- Never joke with online detectives (PHOTOs)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Social media is on fire after sharp-eyed online detectives unearthed what many are calling “undeniable proof” of a secret affair between Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and X slay queen Mercy Masai.

It all started when Mercy posted a cozy photo on social media, showing herself holding a mystery man’s hand in a sleek car, his face carefully cropped out.

But in the age of online sleuths, no detail goes unnoticed.

The nosy digital sleuths shared photos of Sudi wearing the same watch and trouser like the man Mercy Masai posted goofing around with in the car.

Rumors have long swirled that the flamboyant MP has a soft spot for slay queens, but this is the first time netizens have presented what they claim is concrete visual evidence.

Word has it that Oscar Sudi has been bankrolling Mercy’s flamboyant lifestyle.