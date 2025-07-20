A form 4 dropout and self-taught mason unveils his multi-million village mansion in a star-studded ceremony attended by top politicians (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Alex Prezzo, a Form 4 dropout and self-taught mason, has unveiled his breathtaking multi-million shilling mansion in a colourful event attended by prominent politicians, among them Kalonzo Musyoka and Wavinya Ndeti.

Born and raised in a humble background, Alex never had the privilege of attending college or formal technical training.

Instead, he taught himself masonry by observing others on construction sites, gradually honing his craft to near perfection.

Over the years, his skill, work ethic, and determination earned him loyal clients and big contracts.

Kalonzo praised Alex for defying the odds and becoming a symbol of hope for the youth.

“Today, the Runda Ukambani Housing project was launched at Kamuuani, in Machakos County. This project is a dream come true for one of our own, Alex Prezzo.”

“Alex, a young man who only studied up to Form Four, is a self-taught mason from a humble background. His grit, resilience, and vision are symbols of what young people can achieve when they dare to rise above circumstance. This is what hope looks like. We salute you.”

“I was joined by Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu, former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka and other leaders,” he tweeted.

See photos of Alex's palatial residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST