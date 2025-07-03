3 suspects arrested during an intelligence-led operation and 14 sachets of heroin recovered from them (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Police officers from Watamu Police Station have arrested three suspects following a successful raid in the Timboni area, prompted by a public tip-off.

The suspects were apprehended inside a house belonging to one of them.

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of 14 sachets of heroin, approximately 100 grams of cannabis sativa, three syringes, 15 plastic packaging sheets, and three sterilised alcohol pads.

Other drug-related paraphernalia were also discovered.

Officers also recovered a spent cartridge and a ledger believed to contain sketches of firearms, raising serious concerns about possible links to armed robberies.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court soon.

In a statement, the National Police Service commended the members of the public for their vigilance and cooperation, which played a key role in the operation’s success.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to fostering such partnerships in the fight against crime and reaffirms its dedication to ensuring a safe and drug-free society,” read the statement.