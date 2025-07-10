Humor amid chaos! This hilarious incident during the Saba Saba protests has left Kenyans in stitches (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - While the recent Saba Saba protests were marred by tragedy, with at least 31 lives lost and widespread destruction reported, Kenyans online have found humor in the chaos, spotlighting moments that were unintentionally hilarious.

One such viral clip has netizens in stitches.

The video shows a group of police officers, patrolling in a Land Cruiser, arrive at a building to flush out hiding protesters.

In their eagerness, they leave the already arrested protesters unattended in the vehicle.

As the officers dash into the building, the clever detainees seize the moment and escape, leaving the cops red-faced.

The irony wasn’t lost on Kenyans online, who joked about the officers' “D” grades in high school and reminded them of the old saying, "a bird at hand is worth two in the bush."

The incident has become comic relief in an otherwise grim situation, showing once again that Kenyans will always find a reason to laugh - even when things go south.

Watch the video.

