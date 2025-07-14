The embarrassing a moment a man snatched an expensive wig he had gifted his ex-girlfriend from her head while she was talking to another man in public (VIDEO)

Monday, July 13, 2025 - When relationships end, emotions often run high, and once-sweethearts can quickly become sworn enemies.
A viral video making waves online captures this all too
vividly.
In the clip, a man confronts his ex-girlfriend, who is
casually chatting with another man by the roadside.
Without warning, he snatches the expensive wig he had once
gifted her, then uses it to whip the unsuspecting companion before speeding off
on a motorbike.
The ex-girlfriend and the man are left stunned and
humiliated.
The drama has stirred wild reactions online with some siding
with the scorned ex-boyfriend, defending his actions as justified.
Others condemn his behavior as petty and immature.
Whichever side you're on, one thing is clear: breakups can
bring out the best - or worst - in people.
Watch the video below
Embarrassing!!! pic.twitter.com/QlZs4g7boo— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2025
