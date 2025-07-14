Kenyans joke too much! What this cheeky man and his curvy girlfriend did to a boda boda rider will leave you in stitches! (VIDEO)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - This hilarious video of a cheeky man and his well-endowed girlfriend pranking a boda boda rider has left netizens in stitches.

While netizens agree this is comedy gold, some have warned that it could go south quickly if they try it on a rider who doesn’t see the joke.

Regardless, this is painfully hilarious!

If you are not having the best of days, this prank will put a smile on your face.

Kenyans joke too much! pic.twitter.com/9zVlCkp1Sn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2025

