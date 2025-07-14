Kenyans joke too much! What this cheeky man and his curvy girlfriend did to a boda boda rider will leave you in stitches! (VIDEO)

Monday, July 14, 2025 - This hilarious video of a cheeky man and his well-endowed girlfriend pranking a boda boda rider has left netizens in stitches.
While netizens agree this is comedy gold, some have warned
that it could go south quickly if they try it on a rider who doesn’t see the
joke.
Regardless, this is painfully hilarious!
If you are not having the best of days, this prank will put a
smile on your face.
Kenyans joke too much! pic.twitter.com/9zVlCkp1Sn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments