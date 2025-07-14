Trending! Man tries to be romantic with his plus-size girlfriend and regrets immediately - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)

Monday, July 13, 2025
- A viral video capturing a comical couple moment has taken the internet by
storm.
In the clip, a man walks through a gate as his plus-size
girlfriend spots him and runs toward him with excitement.
She jumps on him expecting a romantic lift, but gravity had
other plans.
Unable to support her weight, the man loses balance and they
both crash to the ground in an awkward - and likely painful - tumble.
The hilarious mishap has sparked a wave of reactions online
with some netizens roasting the man for “biting off more than he could chew,”
while others joked he should “eat more before dating plus-size queens.”
This is painfully hilarious!
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Regret!!! pic.twitter.com/FSn4C0Y4kD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2025
0 Comments