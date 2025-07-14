Trending! Man tries to be romantic with his plus-size girlfriend and regrets immediately - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)







Monday, July 13, 2025 - A viral video capturing a comical couple moment has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, a man walks through a gate as his plus-size girlfriend spots him and runs toward him with excitement.

She jumps on him expecting a romantic lift, but gravity had other plans.

Unable to support her weight, the man loses balance and they both crash to the ground in an awkward - and likely painful - tumble.

The hilarious mishap has sparked a wave of reactions online with some netizens roasting the man for “biting off more than he could chew,” while others joked he should “eat more before dating plus-size queens.”

This is painfully hilarious!

Watch the video.