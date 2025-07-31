The bizzare moment a Kenyan police officer fell into a grave during his colleague’s burial (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Mourners were left stunned after a Kenyan police officer accidentally fell into a grave during the burial of his colleague in a rural area.

The incident unfolded during a solemn burial ceremony attended by fellow officers, family, and friends who had gathered to pay their final respects.

As the officers were lowering the casket into the grave, one of them suddenly lost his footing and tumbled straight into the open pit.

His colleagues acted swiftly, rushing to his aid and lifting him out of the grave.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although the officer appeared visibly shaken by the ordeal.

Despite the unexpected mishap, the ceremony continued as planned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST