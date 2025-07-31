Drama as Flashy Nigerian businessman, CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST, mocks alleged Kenyan babymama and she claps back ruthlessly







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - The online feud between Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest (real name Pascal Okechukwu), and Kenyan woman, Hellen Ati, has escalated, with both parties exchanging heated jabs on social media.

Hellen, who claims the businessman fathered her son after a one-night encounter, has been vocal in demanding a DNA test.

Despite her persistent calls, Chief Priest has repeatedly denied ever knowing or being involved with her.

In a not-so-subtle Instagram post, the flamboyant businessman shared a video of himself enjoying lamb chops and wine, cheekily captioning it, “Paskal, you will suffa” - a phrase echoing Hellen’s own words.





Clearly catching the shade, Hellen fired back via her Instagram Stories:

“Mocking me won’t stop me from asking for a DNA test, Pascal.”

“You don’t have shame - grown man acting like a child.”

“Get some respect and sense. Why are you running from DNA if you’re a real man?”





