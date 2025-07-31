“I have no value in this house” - Heartbreaking VIDEO of a Kenyan woman confronting her abusive husband sparks outrage as marriages continue to crumble







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A deeply emotional video of a Kenyan woman confronting her abusive and toxic husband has gone viral, exposing the heartbreaking reality many spouses face in silence behind closed doors.

In the video, the distraught woman tearfully declares, “I have no value in this house,” as she pleads for respect and peace.

Her voice, cracked with pain, reveals years of emotional neglect, psychological torment, and false accusations.

She laments that her husband has been consistently falsely accusing her of infidelity, particularly with one of his own friends, a claim she firmly denies.

The woman goes on to say that she feels like a prisoner in her own matrimonial home, emotionally broken and devalued.

“You’re even denying your own child. You can go and do a DNA test to prove she’s yours,” she says.

Shockingly, as the woman bares her pain, her husband is seen sitting calmly on a sofa, holding their child and appearing completely unbothered by her emotional breakdown, a moment that many netizens have described as the chilling behavior of a narcissist.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans calling for the woman to leave the toxic marriage before it's too late.

The Kenyan DAILY POST