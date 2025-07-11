“Take your own children there” – Police officer transferred to Todonyang for criticizing ‘shoot-to-kill’ order tells off MURKOMEN and RUTO (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - Hiram Kimathi, a police officer who went viral for openly criticizing Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s shoot-to-kill directive, has been transferred from Kyumbi Police Station near Machakos Junction to Todonyang Police Station on the volatile Kenya-Ethiopia border.

In a widely circulated TikTok video, Officer Kimathi condemned the directive and challenged Murkomen and Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja Lagat to deploy their own children to the bandit-prone region.

He also rebuked President William Ruto for endorsing shoot-on-sight orders against looters during protests, reminding him of his 2022 campaign plea to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta not to harm his children.

Kimathi’s transfer appears punitive, a common tactic within the police service to silence dissent.





Officers sent to hostile or remote areas often face immense pressure to resign, avoiding direct dismissal that could trigger scrutiny into internal operations.

Refusing to report to Todonyang could lead to Kimathi being branded a deserter, arrested, and eventually dismissed from service.

Incredible escalation.



The transferred cop fires back on his Todonyang marching orders, "take your own kids there. I'm not going".



Cop Kimathi defies transfer, mouths off his seniors and call out Ruto for "shoot-to-kill orders" in a ten - minute late night rant. https://t.co/yrnBiqkaBl pic.twitter.com/NS3bXKa7a2 — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) July 11, 2025

His transfer comes just days after he publicly claimed his life was in danger following his criticism of Murkomen’s controversial order.

Cop claims his life is in danger for publicly opposing Kipchumba Murkomen "shoot to kill" order. https://t.co/4ZREa3kQIq pic.twitter.com/nj5qeiUjFz — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) July 1, 2025

