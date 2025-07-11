





Friday, July 11, 2025 - A disturbing video has emerged showing uniformed police officers actively assisting the spread of the fire that engulfed Magunas Supermarket.

The fire initially started at the small makeshift luggage bay, a minor incident that could have been contained.

However, the situation escalated when individuals in police uniform were reportedly seen breaking the glass panes of the supermarket, seemingly aiding the fire’s access to the main structure.

Once the flames had spread into the main building, the officers were seen casually walking away from the scene, raising grave concerns about the intent and coordination behind the incident.





Watch the video.

Magunas Supermarket Blaze!! Police officers caught on video aiding fire spread during Saba Saba protests pic.twitter.com/TqG4GGXFWs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 11, 2025

