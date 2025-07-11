City’s most wanted violent phone snatcher, MODO alias MONSTER, paraded by undercover police (PHOTO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - An undercover police officer has exposed the face of a man identified as Modo, also known by the alias “Monster”, who is believed to be behind a wave of violent phone-snatching incidents along busy highways within the city.

Modo has reportedly been operating in high-traffic areas, targeting unsuspecting pedestrians and motorists stuck in traffic.

He mostly operates along Juja Road, Kiambu Road and Thika Road.

His daring acts have left many city dwellers in fear, especially during peak hours.

The public exposure of the suspect marks a major breakthrough in the crackdown on urban criminal gangs known for terrorizing Nairobi residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST