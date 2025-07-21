Stop annoying Kenyans, disappear for a few weeks - Lawyer NELSON HAVI blasts RUTO and demands apology over parenting remarks







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Lawyer and former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has urged President William Ruto to take a break from public appearances.

Speaking on Monday, July 21st, Havi drew parallels with the late President Daniel Moi, who at one point withdrew from the public eye during a turbulent period.

“It is imperative for President William Ruto to do what Moi did at one point.”

“Please disappear for a few weeks. Stop annoying the people of Kenya,” Havi stated.

Havi’s criticism followed President Ruto’s remarks during a Sunday church service in Machakos County, where he placed the burden of moral guidance squarely on parents.

“The police are trained to deal with criminals, not to parent children,” Ruto said, urging parents to take responsibility.

However, Havi found the comments inappropriate and asked the President to issue a public apology.

“You cannot come on national TV, in a church, and make such statements.”

“It is not consistent with the dignity of the Presidency,” he said.

“These are the same children you will one day ask to vote for you.”

“Apologize to the church, parents, and children,” Havi added, emphasizing he was speaking as a friend with Ruto’s best interests at heart.