Six suspects smoked out of their hideout after being connected to the fatal shooting of a special unit police officer along Thika-Garissa Road (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Six suspects linked to the fatal shooting of a police officer on June 18th, 2025, at the busy Thika-Garissa Road interchange have been arrested following a high-stakes operation led by detectives.

Acting on crucial forensic leads, officers launched a targeted operation that led them to a hideout in Kahawa West, where five of the suspects were apprehended.

During the operation, detectives also seized a getaway vehicle, a white Toyota with registration number KDQ 529W, believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.

The sixth suspect, Philip Muiruri Muchiri, was arrested separately in Kiamumbi area following further leads.

All six were presented before the Thika Law Courts, where detectives successfully secured a 21-day custodial order to allow for detailed investigations and possible linking of the suspects to other crimes in the region.

The slain officer, who was gunned down during an attempted carjacking incident, was attached to a special unit monitoring highway crime.