Six suspects smoked out of their hideout after being connected to the fatal shooting of a special unit police officer along Thika-Garissa Road (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 21, 2025 - Six suspects linked to the fatal shooting of a police officer on June 18th, 2025, at the busy Thika-Garissa Road interchange have been arrested following a high-stakes operation led by detectives.
Acting on crucial forensic leads,
officers launched a targeted operation that led them to a hideout
in Kahawa West, where five of the suspects
were apprehended.
During the operation, detectives also seized a getaway
vehicle, a white Toyota with registration
number KDQ 529W, believed to have been used during the
commission of the crime.
The sixth suspect, Philip Muiruri Muchiri,
was arrested separately in Kiamumbi area following
further leads.
All six were presented before the Thika Law Courts, where
detectives successfully secured a 21-day
custodial order to allow for detailed investigations and possible
linking of the suspects to other crimes in the region.
The slain officer, who was gunned down during an attempted
carjacking incident, was attached to a special unit monitoring highway crime.
