Daring KALENJIN man arrested for using suspended Central Police Station OCS SAMSON TALAAM’s phone to defraud family and lawyers (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - A man identified as Kiprotich Ronoh Brian has been detained for seven days by order of the court after being linked to a daring fraud scheme involving the stolen identity of a senior police officer.

Ronoh was arraigned under a miscellaneous application, where the prosecution requested 14 days to complete investigations.

However, the court granted seven days, during which the suspect will be held at Muthaiga Police Station.

According to court documents, Ronoh is under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for several serious offenses, including, unauthorized interception of communication, identity theft, and involvement in organized crime.

The case stems from a complaint filed by the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) on June 19th, 2025.

IPOA alerted the DCI that a mobile number previously assigned to Samson Kiprotich Taalam, the former OCS of Central Police Station, was being fraudulently used while the device was in IPOA’s custody for forensic analysis.

Taalam, who is facing investigations over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, reported that his mobile phone, which had been handed over to IPOA, was somehow compromised and was being used to solicit money from members of the public, including his own family members and legal representatives.

DCI investigations revealed that Ronoh had allegedly swapped the SIM card from Taalam’s phone and began impersonating the former officer.

He allegedly capitalized on Taalam’s reputation and influence to run fraudulent schemes, exploiting people who believed they were interacting with the senior officer.

The prosecution argued against Ronoh’s release, citing fears that he could tamper with evidence or intimidate potential witnesses.

The court agreed, granting investigators a seven-day window to advance the case.

