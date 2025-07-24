STEVO SIMPLE BOY’s ex-girlfriend, PRITTY VISHY, bags Mzungu boyfriend after massive weight loss (PHOTO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - After facing harsh body-shaming online, Stevo Simple Boy’s ex, Pritty Vishy, decided to reclaim her confidence in October 2024 by starting a weight loss journey.

At 112kg, she turned to Ozempic - a diabetes drug now famed for aiding weight loss - paired with regular gym workouts and a consistent fitness routine.

Vishy documented every step on social media, inspiring fans with her discipline and glow-up.

Now at 73kg, she is radiant, and undeniably turning heads.

Her transformation has left Kenyan men restless and social media abuzz.

However, her recent cozy photo with a mysterious Mzungu man has sent tongues wagging, with fans speculating that she’s found love again - this time outside the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST